Iraq’s Ex-Deputy PM Urges Barzani to Resign

In comments quoted by Al Mayadeen TV channel, former deputy prime minister of Iraq for energy, Hussain al-Shahristani, said KRG leader Masoud Barzani should accept responsibility for the consequences of the independence referendum and resign.

He also blamed certain parties for encouraging the Erbil government to insist on the referendum under the influence of Israel.

People in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq voted for independence on September 25 in a controversial referendum, amid rising tensions and international opposition.

The referendum set off a chain of events, culminating in a military confrontation between Erbil and Baghdad.

Iraqi government forces launched a major operation in Kirkuk on October 16 and took control of its oil fields and a strategic military base without any armed clashes.

Analysts believe that the decision to hold the referendum in the face of near-universal condemnation was a colossal miscalculation, saying Barzani has undermined his legitimacy.

KRG announced on Wednesday it is prepared to freeze the results of the referendum.