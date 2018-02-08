Saudi Warplanes Continue to Bomb Areas across Yemen

The Saudi-led coalition's warplanes on Wednesday launched 11 attacks on the major Red Sea port of al-Hodeidah, west of Yemen, a security official told Saba News Agency on Thursday.

The coalition fighter jets targeted Jurahi district in the region, the official added.

In another development, the coalition warplanes on Wednesday launched four attacks on Medi and Haradh districts in Hajjah province.

Yemen’s defenseless people have been under massive attacks by the coalition for about three years but Riyadh has reached none of its objectives in Yemen so far.

Since March 2015, Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies have been carrying out deadly airstrikes against the Houthi Ansarullah movement in an attempt to restore power to fugitive former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Over 14,000 Yemenis, including thousands of women and children, have lost their lives in the deadly military campaign.