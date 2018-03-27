Iranian Spokesman Rejects London’s Allegations against Tehran

“Britain is undoubtedly… responsible for war crimes committed in Yemen over the past three years by selling weapons, providing logistic and intelligence assistance to the aggressor countries, and helping (to impose) an inhuman blockade on the people of the country,” Qassemi said in a statement on Monday.

The Iranian spokesman made the remarks in response to a joint statement by British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt earlier in the day, in which the two urged Iran to stop sending weapons to the Houthis.

“If Iran is genuinely committed to supporting a political solution in Yemen – as it has publicly stated – then it should stop sending in weapons which prolong the conflict, fuel regional tensions, and pose threats to international peace and security,” they claimed in the joint statement.

Qassemi dismissed the allegations and said London is in “no position” to accuse other countries.

“Instead of sending out false signals and shirking its responsibility for the imposed war on the defenseless and oppressed people of Yemen, Britain had better end its opportunist approach in this indiscriminate war immediately,” the spokesperson said.

It is evident to the world’s public opinion that weapons originating from Britain and the United States have been used in the war crimes in Yemen, Qassemi added.

Yemen’s defenseless people have been under massive attacks by the Saudi-led coalition for three years but Riyadh has reached none of its objectives in Yemen so far.

Since March 26, 2015, Saudi Arabia and some of its Arab allies have been carrying out deadly airstrikes against the Houthi Ansarullah movement in an attempt to restore power to fugitive former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, a close ally of Riyadh.

Over 14,000 Yemenis, including thousands of women and children, have lost their lives in the deadly military campaign.