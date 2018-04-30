Commander Denies Report of Attack on Fatemiyoun Base in Syria

Speaking to Tasnim on Monday, the commander said the corps’ military base near Syria’s northwestern city of Aleppo is safe and none of his forces have been martyred in any attack, as claimed by some media outlets.

The Syrian army said on Sunday that rockets had struck several military bases in the Hama and Aleppo countryside. In a news flash, state television said the missile attacks took place at 10:30 p.m.

“Syria is being exposed to a new aggression with some military bases in rural Hama and Aleppo hit with enemy rockets,” an army source was quoted as saying without elaborating.

Meanwhile, The Times of Israel said the blasts occurred in a base belonging to the Syrian army’s 47th Brigade that is allegedly used by Iran-backed fighters.

The report said the facility was used as an arms depot, which accounted for the size and intensity of the blast that could be seen from kilometers away and reportedly registered on seismographs in the area.

In another report, Reuters quoted an unnamed intelligence source as saying that it appeared that multiple missile strikes hit several command centers for Iranian-backed forces and there were dozens of injuries and deaths.