Iran Calls on Yemeni Forces to Resolve Differences through Dialogue

In reaction to the recent development in Yemen, Qassemi said, “We hope Yemeni forces would resove their differences through dialogue to prevent foreign enemies from taking advantage of the current situation.”

In his Sunday statement, he also expressed regret over the recent clashes in Yemen and called on all Yemeni forces to keep calm and show self-restraint, the ministry website reported.

Referring to the continuation of brutal foreign aggression against Yemenis that has resulted in the destruction of the infrastructures, a long siege, and mass murder of the Yemeni people amid global silence, Qassemi raised the hope that all Yemeni political parties and movements would show solidarity, and support the national and united front against aggression of foreign enemies.

More than 12,000 people have been killed since the onset of Saudi Arabia’s deadly campaign against Yemen in March 2015.

Much of the Arabian Peninsula country’s infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and factories, has been reduced to rubble due to the war.

Another 2,100 people have died of cholera since April as hospitals struggle to secure basic supplies across the country.

According to the UN, the country is experiencing “the worst humanitarian crisis on the planet.”