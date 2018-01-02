Insecurity Not to Be Allowed in Tehran: IRGC Commander

In remarks released on Tuesday, Brigadier General Esmaeil Kosari said the Law Enforcement Force bears the responsibility to deal with the recent protests in Tehran and the Sarallah headquarters is only monitoring the incidents.

He added that if the Law Enforcement Force makes a request, the headquarters is prepared to assist in providing security according to the regulations approved by the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

“By no means do we allow the state of insecurity in Tehran to continue, and if these conditions continue, the officials will take some decisions that will end (the unrest) completely,” the commander stressed.

The remarks came after life returned to normal in Iranian cities, including the capital, after a few days of unrest which drew condemnation from the majority of the people.

In separate demonstrations staged in various cities of the country on Monday evening, the people condemned recent attacks and acts of vandalism by some rioters during public protests over price hikes.

Some Iranian cities have witnessed rallies over the past days in protest at economic woes.

There are various conflicting reports about the number of casualties and the extent of the damage. According to some unverified reports, at least 21 people, including a number of the security forces, have been killed in the riots.

According to Article 27 of the Iranian Constitution, “public gatherings and marches are allowed so long as the participants do not carry arms and are not in violation of the fundamental principles of Islam.”

Some Western and Arab media outlets tried to portray the protests as a political uprising against the Establishment.

Iranian officials maintain that people have the right to stage protests to express their opinions, as long as rallies comply with the legal conditions.