Iran’s Velayati Scorns US Dream of Kurdish State in East Euphrates

Speaking to reporters in Tehran on Wednesday, Velayati said Americans are seeking to disintegrate Syria.

“We recommend the US to respect the international borders,” he noted, adding that the Syrian nation and their allies will force the US out of the Arab country.

The US is preparing the ground to establish an independent state in the Kurdish regions of east Euphrates and to recognize it, Velayati deplored, but underlined that such dream would definitely not come true.

“The majority of Syrian Kurds honor that country’s territorial integrity,” he noted.

Syria is in the final stages of a battle against Takfiri terrorist groups, which poured into the Arab country after the outbreak of a civil war in 2011.

In November 2017, Daesh (ISIL) terrorist group was flushed out of its last stronghold in Syria’s Al-Bukamal. The city’s liberation marked an end to the group’s self-proclaimed caliphate it had declared in 2014.

Meanwhile, the US has kept military presence in Syria on the pretext of combatting Daesh and supporting the Kurdish forces.

The US government has been involved in much of the Middle East over the past two decades, and has a dark record of interference in the political structures of the other countries.

In 2015, a controversial US Congress bill was drafted, proposing the division of Iraq into three states and allows the Kurdish forces and the Sunni tribesmen to be armed directly without Baghdad’s approval.

The draft of the US annual defense bill, which was released on April 27, 2015 by the House Armed Services Committee, had urged the US government to recognize separate Kurdish and Sunni states and provide them with at least 25 percent of the aid allocated for supporting the Iraqi government in the fight against Daesh.