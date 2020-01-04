Gen. Soleimani’s Mission to Continue Unabated, Senior General Says

In an interview with Tasnim, President of the Supreme National Defense University of Iran Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi said Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei’s move to immediately appoint a commander for the IRGC Quds Force after the American assassination of Major General Soleimani signifies that the deceased’s mission “will go on vigorously and without any interruption.”

“Nobody should doubt that the martyr’s (Soleimani’s) approach may abate or subside,” added Vahidi, himself a one-time commander of the IRGC Quds Force.

He also praised Ayatollah Khamenei for his wise decision to appoint Brigadier General Esmael Qa'ani as the new commander of the IRGC Quds Force, saying the new commander that succeeds General Soleimani has considerable experiences and was in fact the best option for the post.

The immediate appointment of General Qa'ani, only hours after the martyrdom of General Soleimani, illustrates the significance of the matter for the Leader, Vahidi noted, saying such rapid appointment sends the message that all officials must follow General Soleimani’s plans strongly and without any interruption.

He also dismissed the American allegations that General Soleimani had plans to attack the American forces, stressing that the US must pay the price for assassinating the popular Iranian commander.

“We do not look for a war, but we’ll definitely seek to restore (our) rights and take revenge,” Vahidi underscored.

General Soleimani, the deputy head of Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha'abi, and a number of their entourage were killed in a strike by American drones near Baghdad International Airport in the early hours of Friday.

The White House and the Pentagon confirmed the assassination of General Soleimani in Iraq, saying the attack was carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump.

In a message on Friday morning, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei warned that harsh revenge awaits the criminals behind the martyrdom of General Soleimani.

Ayatollah Khamenei also reminded all friends and enemies of the Iranian general that the resistance path will continue vigorously, stressing that continued battle and ultimate victory will disappoint the murderers and criminals.

Hours after the assassination, Ayatollah Khamenei appointed Brigadier General Esmael Qa'ani as the new commander of the IRGC Quds Force, stressing that the Quds Force’s plans under the new commander would be the same as those under command of Martyr Soleimani.