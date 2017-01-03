In a meeting with provincial governors in Tehran on Monday, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli focused on the programs devised for the next presidential election, slated for May 19.

Referring to his recent meeting with Ayatollah Khamenei, the minister said the Leader has highlighted the need for efforts to hold the election in healthy and safe conditions, with full respect for the law and with a high turnout, as was the case in the previous elections.

In the last presidential election in 2013, more than 70 percent of 50 million eligible voters cast their ballots.

In October 2016, Ayatollah Khamenei outlined the general policies on elections in Iran, from the preliminary stages of qualifying the candidates to the announcement of the ultimate results.

In the document, the Leader had emphasized that all candidates should be entitled to equal advantages when it comes to using state-run facilities, such as the national broadcasting or other public media outlets.