US Attempts to Undermine JCPOA in Vain: Iran’s President

“Over the past 14 months (since the beginning of Donald Trump’s presidency), the Americans have made extensive attempts to undercut and terminate the JCPOA but to no avail,” Rouhani said Sunday on the first work day of the new Iranian year.

The president described the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) numerous reports confirming Iran’s commitment to the nuclear deal as very important and precious both morally and politically, saying the majority of world countries are also on Iran’s side when it comes to the JCPOA implementation.

“This is a major success for the Islamic Republic of Iran’s government and foreign policy,” he added.

He also noted that Washington made numerous attempts to launch cases against Iran in the United Nations and the Security Council last year but failed in all of them.

The nuclear agreement between Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany) was reached in July 2015 and came into force in January 2016.

Ever since the deal took effect, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed Iran’s compliance with the JCPOA in all quarterly reports, but some other parties, especially the US, have failed to live up to their undertakings.

Trump has on various occasions called for renegotiating the JCPOA or terminating it but Iran and most other parties to the deal say the nuclear agreement is a valid multilateral international document that would not be renegotiated.