“For the twelfth (presidential) election (in Iran), the enemy has focused on creating rifts and polarizing the society, and on damaging the Establishment’s legal institutions, particularly the Judiciary,” the top cleric said in an address to worshippers in Tehran on Friday.

He also disclosed an extensive sinister ploy that enemies of Iran have begun in the cyberspace and social networks to propagate falsified and defamatory reports.

Today, Iran needs unity more than ever, the cleric underscored, calling on the officials to show self-restraint and avoid disputes which will only serve the interests of the foes.

While the upcoming presidential election in Iran will be held in May, some Western and Arab sources have launched a campaign to question the Iranian Judiciary’s performance.

In September 2016, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei called on Iranian political figures to avoid taking actions that could provoke polarity within the society, warning that enemies are waiting to take advantage of disagreements among Iran's political forces.

"Bipolarity is detrimental to the country," Ayatollah Khamenei said at the time, noting, “We need to move in the enemy’s opposite direction.”